South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she will withdraw her nominee for prime minister if parliament recommends a candidate and is willing to let the new premier control the cabinet, Yonhap news reported.

Park's comments came at a meeting with the speaker of parliament amid a crisis over allegations that a friend used her closeness to the president to meddle in state affairs.

The parliament public affairs office and the presidential Blue House could not immediately confirm the comments.

The move indicates Park is willing to relinquish some control over state affairs, which is a key demand by the opposition parties. The position of prime minister is usually a figurehead in South Korea, with most power concentrated in the presidential office.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)