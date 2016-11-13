South Korean President Park Geun-Hye arrives to deliver an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool - RTX2RU2T

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors are seeking to question President Park Geun-hye this week over a political scandal which has engulfed her presidency, Yonhap reported on Sunday.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Park exerted improper pressure on "chaebol" conglomerate bosses to raise funds for two foundations at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal involving a friend of hers.

Prosecutors have already questioned the chairmen of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) and plan to question the de factor head of Samsung Group SAGR.UL and other conglomerate chiefs over the political scandal, media reports said on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Seoul on Saturday demanding her resignation. Many of them said Park was unfit to rule.

(Reporting by James Pearson and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)