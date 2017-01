SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye is expected to offer to relinquish some of her power when she addresses the nation on Tuesday but is not expected to announce her immediate resignation, Yonhap news agency quoted a presidential official as saying.

"It looks like she will indicate a direction to let go (of some power) in the large scheme of things," Yonhap quoted an unidentified official at the presidential Blue House as saying.

