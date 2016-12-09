U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL President Park Geun-hye on Friday said she hoped confusion surrounding South Korea's political crisis would soon be resolved after parliament voted to impeach her, adding that she would prepare for a court review of the impeachment motion.
Park, who was impeached by an overwhelming vote over a corruption scandal, apologised to the people at a meeting with her ministers and asked them to work with the prime minister to avoid any vacuum in national security matters and the economy.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting president while the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment motion, a process that can take up to 180 days.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.