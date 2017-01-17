May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it plans to question President Park Geun-hye by early February in its investigation of a corruption scandal that saw her impeached by parliament last month.
The prosecution expected Park to agree to questioning but had yet to discuss details with her office, Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor, told a regular media briefing.
As president, Park is immune from prosecution in the case but has said previously she would agree to questioning by the special prosecutor.
She has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold or overturn parliament's impeachment motion.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.