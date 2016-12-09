U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye's approval rating rose to 5 percent, according to a public opinion poll released on Friday, up from a record low of 4 pct last week as she faces an impeachment vote over a corruption scandal.
The poll also showed 81 percent of the respondents supported the impeachment of Park, which would make her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office in disgrace.
Gallup Korea, based in Seoul, is not affiliated with U.S.-based Gallup, Inc.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.