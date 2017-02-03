Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
SEOUL South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Friday it may ask the acting president to intervene to allow a search of the presidential Blue House offices as part of an investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
The Blue House earlier on Friday blocked investigators from executing a search warrant for its offices, citing security reasons.
Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters the office had no means to override the presidential office's objections but believed approval from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn would provide grounds to conduct a search of the presidential offices.
Hwang, who is also prime minister, became acting president after President Park was impeached by parliament and stripped of her powers, while she awaits a court decision on her fate.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Se Young Lee)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.