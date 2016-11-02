Choi Soon-sil arrives for questioning at a prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2016. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors asked a court on Wednesday for a warrant to arrest a woman at the centre of a political scandal that threatens to undermine President Park Geun-hye, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

The prosecutors have charged the woman, Choi Soon-sil, with abuse of power and attempted fraud, the news agency said.

Choi was detained late on Monday under an emergency arrest warrant.

Prosecutors have said they are looking into allegations Choi forced conglomerates to donate funds to non-profit foundations using her friendship with the president and whether she benefited financially through the foundations.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)