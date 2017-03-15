Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
SEOUL South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
Yonhap, citing unidentified sources, said the prosecution suspected improper dealings between Park and the two conglomerates. A spokesman for the SK Group told Reuters the conglomerate would cooperate with the investigation.
Lotte Group could not be immediately reached for comment.
Park has denied wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo JIn; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.