U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
SEOUL South Korean prosecutors raided Samsung Electronics' offices on Tuesday, a prosecution official said, as part of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and a friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state affairs.
The official declined to elaborate further.
Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.