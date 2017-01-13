Jay Y. Lee, the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee and the company's vice chairman, attends the 2015 HO-AM Prize ceremony which was established by Lee Kun-hee, in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cho Seong-joon/Pool/File photo

SEOUL South Korean special prosecutor's office is considering whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee amid a probe into an influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The special prosecution has been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend in exchange for the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliate.

Lee was named a suspect on Wednesday and summoned early Thursday morning for questioning. He will head home at around 8 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), Yonhap reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)