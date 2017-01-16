Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
SEOUL Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) were steady in early trade on Monday, ahead of a South Korean special prosecutor's decision on whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group's leader [SAGR.UL].
The prosecutor is set to decide later in the day on whether to seek the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's largest conglomerate, in connection with an influence-peddling investigation involving the president. [nL4N1F5058]
Samsung Electronics was up 0.6 percent and Samsung C&T was unchanged as of 0019 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent rise for the broader market .KS11.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.