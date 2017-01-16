A man walks past an advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics' devices at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, January 5, 2017. Picture taken on January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) were steady in early trade on Monday, ahead of a South Korean special prosecutor's decision on whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group's leader [SAGR.UL].

The prosecutor is set to decide later in the day on whether to seek the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's largest conglomerate, in connection with an influence-peddling investigation involving the president. [nL4N1F5058]

Samsung Electronics was up 0.6 percent and Samsung C&T was unchanged as of 0019 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent rise for the broader market .KS11.

