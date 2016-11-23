Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
SEOUL South Korean prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the country's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, the NPS said on Wednesday.
An NPS spokeswoman confirmed prosecutors were searching the fund's offices, but declined to give details.
Local media reports said earlier that prosecutors were probing any irregularities involving the fund's backing of Cheil Industries Inc's bid to acquire Samsung C&T Corp last year.
Yonhap News Agency reported that prosecutors also raided the office of Samsung Group senior executive Choi Gee-sung. Samsung Group declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.