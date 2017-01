SEOUL South Korea's embattled President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday asked parliament to come up with a way for her to relinquish power, including when she should step down from the presidency.

"I will leave to parliament everything about my future including shortening of my term," she said in a televised speech amid mounting calls for her to resign over an influence scandal that has engulfed her presidency.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)