WASHINGTON The United States' alliance with South Korea has lasted decades and remained strong through multiple changes in leadership in both countries, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about the political turmoil in Seoul.

"The strength of that alliance has persisted through Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States, and that alliance has persisted through different administrations in the Korean presidency as well," spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.

"The security relationship between the Republic of Korea and the United States is substantial and so important that it supersedes political relationships."

