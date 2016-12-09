WASHINGTON The United States is in close contact with South Korea and remains a strong ally, the White House said on Friday after South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal.

"The United States continues to be a steadfast ally, friend and partner to the Republic of Korea and we look forward to working closely with President Hwang (Kyo-ahn) in his new capacity as acting president," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing.

