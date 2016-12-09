U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON The United States is in close contact with South Korea and remains a strong ally, the White House said on Friday after South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal.
"The United States continues to be a steadfast ally, friend and partner to the Republic of Korea and we look forward to working closely with President Hwang (Kyo-ahn) in his new capacity as acting president," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Richard Chang)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.