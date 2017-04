SEOUL If South Korea develops nuclear weapons in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test it would be breaking its "promise" with the world, South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday.

South Korea is in discussion with China regarding a draft U.N. Security Resolution in response to North Korea's January 6 nuclear test, Park said in response to a question at an annual news conference.

