SEOUL South Korean troops were engaged in a shootout on Sunday with a conscript soldier who shot and killed five comrades late on Saturday, media reports said.

The soldier exchanged gunfire with troops who were seeking to capture him near an elementary school in the Goseong region near the border with North Korea, Yonhap news agency and YTN television news said.

