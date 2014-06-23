SEOUL A South Korean conscript soldier who shot and killed five of his comrades in a grenade and gun attack near the armed border with North Korea has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is being transferred to a hospital, an official said on Monday.

"At around 14:55 (0555 GMT), Sergeant Lim harmed himself in his side with a K-2 rifle and was sent to the hospital," the military official said.

The weapon refers to the stand issue assault rifle used by the South Korean military.

South Korean troops had cornered the soldier to a densely wooded area on Monday, and were trying to negotiate a peaceful end to a manhunt that started two days earlier with the grenade attack.

