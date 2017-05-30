May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
SEOUL SK Innovation (096770.KS), which owns South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that it plans to invest about 10 trillion won (6.95 billion pounds) by 2020, mainly on battery and chemical businesses.
The investment is part of the company's efforts to shift its business portfolio to non-refining businesses, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.
The company added that it will also strengthen its competitiveness by expanding global partnership for its refining, lubricant and oil exploration businesses.
(Reporting By Jane Chung and Hyungjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.