Residents chant slogans during a protest against goverments decision on deploying a U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense unit in Seongju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. Lee Jong-hyun/News1 via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea could change the site of a U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence unit in the southeastern county of Seongju due to health and environmental concerns among residents, said Yonhap News Agency, citing remarks from President Park Geun-hye.

South Korea in July announced the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed in the farming county, triggering protests from residents worried about possible negative health and environmental impact.

"In consideration of concerns held by the residents of Seongju, we will consider a different site if there is any that the county recommends," Yonhap quoted Park as saying in a meeting with lawmakers.

(This version of the story corrects quote in third paragraph, after news agency corrected its report, to note site recommendation would be from Seongju county, not the military)

