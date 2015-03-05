SEOUL North Korea's official KCNA news agency called Thursday's knife attack on the U.S. ambassador to South Korea "deserved punishment" for U.S. military exercises with South Korea, calling the assault "the knife of justice".

Ambassador Mark Lippert suffered deep wounds to his face and arm, requiring surgery, after a South Korean nationalist slashed him with a fruit knife at a breakfast forum in Seoul.

The injuries were not life-threatening and Lippert was in stable condition. He is expected to be in the hospital for three or four days.

