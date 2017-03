WASHINGTON U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert, who underwent surgery after being attacked by a Korean nationalist in Seoul on Thursday, will return to work as soon as he can, a top White House adviser said.

"I expect he'll be back on his feet and in his job as soon as possible," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama, told MSNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)