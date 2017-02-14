South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's defence ministry said the United States had agreed to deploy strategic assets for annual joint military exercises, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a ministry report submitted to a parliamentary committee.

It did not immediately give further details, and it was not immediately clear whether the planned deployment of strategic assets for the exercises was in response to North Korea's launch on Sunday of a ballistic missile, in violation of United Nations resolutions.

The United States and South Korea hold large-scale military drills annually in the South, which usually begin in March. North Korea characterises the exercises as preparation for war against it.

