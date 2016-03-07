MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was opposed to South Korean-U.S. military exercises as a way of pressuring North Korea and said that North Korea's reaction was also unacceptable.

South Korean and U.S. troops began large-scale military exercises on Monday in an annual test of their defences against North Korea, which called the drills "nuclear war moves" and threatened to respond with an all-out offensive.

"The development of the situation on the Korean peninsula and around it is causing a growing concern," the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding it was calling on the parties involved to show restraint.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)