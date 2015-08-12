South Korea's President Park Geun-hye delivers a speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye will travel to Washington for an Oct. 16 summit meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama to discuss issues including North Korea's nuclear programme, South Korea said on Thursday.

Washington is Seoul's closest diplomatic ally.

Park's fourth summit meeting with Obama - postponed from June - comes as tensions on the Korean peninsula are running high. South Korea this week threatened retaliation against the North after blaming it for landmine blasts last week that injured two South Korean soldiers patrolling the heavily militarised border.

North Korea has not commented on the mine blasts.

On Wednesday, the 38 North newsletter published by the US-Korea Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington said that satellite imagery suggests Pyongyang is expanding its capacity to produce uranium.

Park put off a planned June visit to Washington as South Korea battled an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) that was the largest outside of Saudi Arabia.

