WASHINGTON The U.S. ambassador to South Korea has been injured, but his injuries are not life threatening, a White House official said on Wednesday, speaking on background.

Ambassador Mark Lippert, 42, was attending a breakfast forum in central Seoul when an unidentified assailant attacked him, slashing him in the face, a witness at the event told Reuters.

