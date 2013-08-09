JUBA A South Sudanese staff member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has been killed and another wounded in an attack by armed men on their vehicle outside the country's capital, Juba, the medical charity said on Friday.

MSF said the shooting occurred on Monday on a main road outside Juba in an attack on a vehicle bearing the organisation's name.

"These types of incidents directly impact on the ability of aid workers to provide much needed, life-saving medical assistance," MSF said in a statement.

The victim, whom MSF identified only as Joseph, died two days later from his injuries.

One of the world's poorest nations, South Sudan is in the grip of a slow-burning humanitarian crisis caused by years of underdevelopment, conflict and natural disaster, aid agencies say.

Police spokesman James Monday Enoka said police officers were deployed along all major roads around Juba, but were not always able to deter attackers.

(Reporting by Andrew Green; Editing by Richard Lough)