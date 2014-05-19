OSLO Britain is pledging 60 million pounds to help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, the government said on Tuesday, amid expectations conflict in the world's youngest nation will worsen in the months ahead.

Britain is one of South Sudan's main Western sponsors, with Norway and the United States. Norway pledged $63 million in aid to South Sudan on Monday, and is hosting an international conference to raise more money on May 19-20 in Oslo.

The new funding brings London's support for South Sudan since the start of the crisis in December 2013 to around 93 million pounds. Britain said its money would be distributed via agencies in South Sudan, including the World Food Programme and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011. Fighting among various factions there has curbed oil production, vital for its economy.

