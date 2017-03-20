JUBA At least four passengers were injured in South Sudan on Monday after bad weather caused their plane to crash into a fire truck upon landing, bursting into flame and plumes of thick black smoke, an official said.

There were 44 people on board the plane belonging to South Supreme Airlines when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from the capital Juba.

"The aircraft landed safe ... but because of bad weather, the plane missed the line and hit a truck belonging to the fire brigade," said Gabriel Ngang Maduok, a station manager with the carrier.

"We have identified four people who were injured, including one crew member who are now at Wau hospital for treatment," he told journalists.

Witnesses in Wau had earlier told Reuters that "17 to 18" passengers had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Monday's crash is the second such incident in war-torn South Sudan in a period of 18 months. Dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from the airport in Juba in November 2015.

