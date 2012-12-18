Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
JUBA A senior U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation official will travel to South Sudan to help investigate the killing of a journalist critical of the government, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday.
Diing Chan Awuol, who wrote online opinion pieces for newspapers and blogs, was shot in the face at his home in Juba this month, police said.
Journalists frequently complain of harassment and detention by South Sudan's security services, but it was the first time one had been killed since the country became independent last year.
On December 13, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir accepted an offer from the U.S. ambassador of FBI assistance in finding the killer, the U.S. embassy said in a statement. The official will arrive this week, it added.
A week before his death, Awuol - who wrote under the pen name Isaiah Abraham - had complained unknown men were trying to silence him, his brother said this month.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan under the terms of a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war. The long conflict left the new nation severely underdeveloped and awash with weapons.
France-based Reporters Without Borders ranks South Sudan 111th out of 179th in its 2011-2012 press freedom index.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.