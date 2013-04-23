JUBA South Sudan plans to cut down on expatriate workers and force foreign firms and aid groups to hire more local residents to combat high unemployment, President Salva Kiir said on Tuesday.

The move by the government of one of the world's poorest countries comes after decades of civil war with the north and would affect mainly nationals of Arican neighbours such as Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The government has been trying to create jobs for Sudanese who often lack the skills to work at foreign firms or with aid groups.

"We do not need foreigners to work as housekeepers, washerwomen, drivers, gardeners and shopkeepers. These jobs should be filled by our own people, who badly need work," Kiir told lawmakers, according to a copy of his speech.

"Foreign firms, international organisations and NGOs must be obliged to employ South Sudanese in all jobs which do not require specialist skills that our work force cannot supply," he added.

He said the labour ministry was working on a bill to cut down on immigration.

He gave no further details but analysts say any local hiring quotas for firms could affect the investment climate. South Sudan has been trying to attract firms outside its vital oil sector but an economic crisis, lack of legislation and tribal violence have deterred investors.

Kiir said austerity measures would be maintained for now despite a deal with Sudan to resume cross-border oil flows.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Michael Roddy)