JUBA South Sudan's former Vice President Riek Machar said on Friday he planned to challenge President Salva Kiir as chairman of the ruling SPLM party to contest the 2015 elections.

"I have told my colleagues in the politburo that come the next elections in 2015, I would contest those elections," Machar told reporters.

His spokesman James Gatdet Dak told Reuters Machar meant he would run for the SPLM chairmanship ahead of the vote to become the next presidential candidate.

(Reporting by Andrew Green; Wriiting by Ulf Laessing)