JUBA South Sudan expects it will take four to six months to resume oil production at blocks 3 and 7 at the oilfields in Upper Nile state after a final agreement is signed with Sudan, its oil minister said on Thursday.

Resuming production at the oilfields at Unity state would take up to one year as facilities need to be repaired after they were damaged during border fighting with Sudan earlier this year, Stephen Dhieu Dau told reporters.

He said he expected South Sudan to sign a final agreement to resume oil exports though northern pipelines by September 22 as required by the U.N. Security Council.

