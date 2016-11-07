U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
JUBA At least nine people were killed and 11 wounded in South Sudan's capital, Juba, when an unidentified gunman opened fire on people watching a football match on television at the weekend, a police spokesman said on Monday.
The motive for the attack on Saturday night in Juba's southwestern suburb of Gure was not immediately clear.
South Sudan has been plagued by violence since a civil war erupted in December 2013, although it was not clear if the shooting was linked to political tensions. South Sudan, a poor, oil producing nation, is awash with arms.
"The investigation is going on," South Sudan police spokesman Daniel Justin said. He said six people were killed at the scene and three died on the way to hospital.
Juba was the scene of fresh fighting in July between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and those of his rival Riek Machar.
Machar, who had returned to the capital to resume the post of vice president weeks earlier, fled Juba during that flare-up and is now abroad.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Paul Tait)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.