UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council failed on Friday to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution to impose an arms embargo and further sanctions on South Sudan despite warnings by U.N. officials of a possible genocide in the world's newest state.

There were seven votes in favour of the text and eight abstentions. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon)