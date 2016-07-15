WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday said he would deploy up to 200 U.S. troops equipped with combat equipment to South Sudan to protect U.S. citizens and the embassy in Juba amid an outbreak of violence between rival troops in the nation.

The U.S. troops will be initially stationed in neighbouring Uganda, Obama said in a notice to the U.S. Congress. They will include 47 troops announced earlier this week, and 130 troops currently in Djibouti.

"It is not possible to know at this time the precise scope or the duration of the deployments of U.S. Armed Forces necessary to support the security of U.S. citizens and property in South Sudan," Obama said in his letter to Congress.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)