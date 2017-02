MOSCOW Russia on Saturday called on South Sudan to punish those responsible for shooting down a United Nations helicopter, killing its four Russian crew, and take steps to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement named the victims and said the "tragic occurrence" in the African nation on Friday underscored the need to provide security for U.N. peacekeeping missions.

