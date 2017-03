WASHINGTON Four U.S. military service members were wounded on Saturday when their aircraft was fired upon during a mission to evacuate American citizens in South Sudan, the U.S. military said.

"After receiving fire from the ground while approaching the site, the aircraft diverted to an airfield outside the country and aborted the mission," the military's Africa Command said in a statement.

The military initially said three service members were injured in the incident.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen)