JUBA South Sudanese troops were fighting rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar late on Monday in the flashpoint town of Bor, north of the capital Juba, the army's spokesman said.

"There is fighting now in Bor," Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters by phone from Juba, 190 km (120 miles) south of Bor. "It started less than 30 minutes ago."

It was not clear if the rebels were the ethnic Nuer "White Army" militia which has been advancing towards the capital of Jonglei State for the last few days or a different faction. The rebels were pushed out of Bor on December 24 after days of fierce clashes.

