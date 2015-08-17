South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar (C) shakes hand with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (black hat) during a peace signing attended by leaders from the region in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

WASHINGTON The United States said it deeply regrets South Sudan's failure to sign a peace proposal by Monday's deadline, urged it to sign within 15 days and said it will look at how to raise pressure on those opposing the pact.

"The United States deeply regrets that the government of South Sudan chose not to sign ... We call on the government to sign the agreement within the 15-day period it requested for consultations," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters at his daily briefing.

"We are going to work with our regional and international partners on the next steps and on ways to increase pressure, especially against those that are undermining the peace process or opposing this agreement."South Sudan President Salva Kiir declined to sign a peace deal proposed by regional leaders on Monday, saying he required more time.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)