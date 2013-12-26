South Sudan's President Salva Kiir meets with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital Juba December 26, 2013. Kiir called for an end to wanton killings and tribal-based atrocities on Wednesday, as government troops clashed with rebels loyal to his former deputy in an... REUTERS/Hakim George

JUBA African mediators trying to broker a peace deal in South Sudan, after 12 days of fighting that has killed thousands, held constructive talks with President Salva Kiir, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom said.

"The meeting with the president (Kiir) ... was very constructive and very candid," Adhanom, who was in Juba with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, told reporters on Thursday.

"The issues that we discussed were among others the cessation of hostilities, an immediate start of dialogue to settle the issue politically, the detainees who were suspects of the coup, and the fourth is the humanitarian crisis."

