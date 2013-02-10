Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
JUBA More than 100 people have been killed in South Sudan in an attack by rebels and ethnic allies on a convoy of families from a rival tribe and their cattle, an official said on Sunday.
Since breaking from Sudan in 2011, oil-producing South Sudan has struggled to assert control over remote territories awash with weapons after a 1983-2005 war with the north and torn by ethnic rivalries.
The attack on Friday was the worst violence in Jonglei State since 900 people were killed there in tribal attacks linked to cattle rustling in 2011, the United Nations said.
Rebels loyal to former theology student David Yau Yau and members of the Murle community had killed 103 people, most of them women and children, in the ambush on ethnic Lou Nuer families, state governor Kuol Manyang said.
"They came under attack from people in a huge force," he told Reuters. "There are many children and women missing. Their fate is not yet known."
Fourteen soldiers escorting the convoy were also killed, he said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had sent a medical team to treat the wounded.
Yau Yau rebelled in July last year. He recruited armed youths antagonised by a government campaign to end tribal violence in Jonglei, which human rights groups say was marked by abuses by soldiers.
More than 1,500 people have been killed in Jonglei since independence, according to the United Nations.
South Sudan accuses Sudan of dropping weapons and ammunition to Yau Yau's rebels, an allegation denied by Khartoum.
The violence in Jonglei is hindering government plans to explore a major oil concession with the help of France's Total.
(Editing by Ulf Laessing and Matthew Tostevin)
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.