As consumers become ever more price-conscious in the skittish economy, more airlines are moving to tie retail purchases to frequent-flier miles or points in hopes of keeping passengers from defecting.

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) this week launched an enhancement to its Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables members to earn additional points by buying from online retail partners. The change is being rolled out just in time for the holiday shopping season.

"Frequent-flier programs like all other loyalty programs are trying to figure out ways to drive more value for consumers," said Sarah Arvin, vice president of client services for Cartera Commerce, whose credit card-linked offer platform is being used by Southwest. "Consumers are much more deal and reward conscious and they are trying to get more out of every dollar they spend."

Southwest revamped its frequent-flier program earlier this year to link the number of points consumers accrue to the amount they spend. This allows members to view promotions and make purchases from various retailers on the loyalty program's shopping site.

Jonathan Clarkson, director of Southwest Rapid Rewards, said the revamped program helped the carrier exceed new member targets this year, though he declined to give membership figures.

"We are trying to enhance the program in as many ways as we can," Clarkson said, adding that the online shopping component was just the beginning of other changes to come. "As long as there is the proliferation of loyalty programs and enhancements to other airline loyalty programs, it's always going to be a challenge to maintain the loyalty of folks."

The new shopping feature can provide incremental revenue to Southwest, which gets paid for points that the member earns when they make a purchase, he added. "There's certainly revenue upside for us," Clarkson said.

Cartera Commerce said it also works with United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines to enable frequent fliers to earn additional miles from retail partnerships.

