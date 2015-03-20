SAO PAULO British America Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) on Friday slightly reduced an offer for the 24.7 percent stake it does not already own in Souza Cruz SA CRUZ3.SA to account for a dividend payout that Brazil's largest cigarette maker approved this week.

In a securities filing, Souza Cruz said BAT is now offering to pay 26.14 reais in cash for each share of Souza Cruz, after subtracting a 0.61 real payout approved by Souza Cruz shareholders on Thursday. The British company originally offered 26.75 reais.

Currently the process is suspended, pending a request by minority shareholders for a new independent appraisal of Souza Cruz in an extraordinary meeting. Earlier this month, an appraisal by investment-banking firm NM Rothschild & Sons put the fair economic value for Souza Cruz shares between 22.09 reais and 24.54 reais.

BAT'S decision to buy out Souza Cruz minority shareholders comes as a number of foreign companies delist their Brazilian subsidiaries, a sign of confidence that they can better navigate Brazil's rough economic waters without pressure from minority investors.

The $3.5 billion (2.37 billion pounds) buyout would give BAT, the producer of Dunghill cigarettes, full control over Souza Cruz, which has about 80 percent of Brazil's market. BAT last considered a Souza Cruz buyout almost five years ago, but the plan foundered due to a strong Brazilian currency.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)