BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
DOHA The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) will not invite central banks to join its ranks as they do not fit the group's definition of such a fund, a board member said on Thursday.
The forum, a grouping founded with International Monetary Fund backing that promotes a voluntary code of practice, said in September it would explore whether to take in a wider pool of state-backed investors including central banks.
"Central banks don’t fit the definition of a SWF so they won't be included," Majed al-Romaithi, who is also chief executive of the real estate and infrastructure department at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, told Reuters.
Romaithi, who was speaking on the sidelines of the industry conference in Doha, noted nevertheless that in some cases central banks evolve to become sovereign wealth funds, giving examples of Norway and Qatar.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French and Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.