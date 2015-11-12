LONDON Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) assets will grow more slowly or even decline as governments are forced to tap funds to finance budget deficits resulting from persistently low oil prices, credit ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

The $4.5 trillion SWF industry has grown rapidly over the last decade but with 73 percent of SWF assets funded from oil and gas revenues, countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Norway have already begun tapping into their reserves.

These drawdowns have been prompted by a fall of over 50 percent in global oil prices, with Brent crude futures plunging from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to around $45 a barrel today. With the oil supply glut persisting, the situation is not expected to change soon.

"As oil prices remain lower for longer, fiscal and current account balances of oil exporters will be under increasing pressure," said Elena Duggar, a senior vice president at Moody's and co-author of a report on SWFs published on Thursday.

"As a result, we expect increasing use of sovereign wealth fund assets to finance budget deficits and support domestic economies."

In 2014, investment bank BNP Paribas predicted that petrodollars would be pulled from world markets for the first time in almost two decades.

Norway is expected to make a net withdrawal from its SWF -- the world's largest -- this year for the first time since it was set up, to help pay for tax cuts to help stimulate the economy.

Saudi Arabia's central bank, which serves as the wealth fund of the world's top oil exporter, has also been drawing down its reserves since late 2014.

Moody's cited reports indicating the Saudi Arabia Monetary Agency had withdrawn as much as $50-$70 billion from its SWF asset managers over the past six months.

But it added that SWFs in Norway, Singapore, Hong Kong and Gulf Arab countries had enough assets to pursue aggressive investment strategies with higher expected returns.

Governments are not relying on SWFs alone to close budget gaps and are also tapping conventional foreign exchange reserves, issuing debt and cutting government spending. These measures are likely to lead to an increase in assets at the Abu Dhabi and Kuwait wealth funds, Moody's added.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)