LONDON Rating agency Standard and Poor's said it does not expect immediate changes in the sovereign ratings of euro zone states as a result of their guarantees to the region's beefed-up EFSF rescue fund.

But some countries' ratings might be affected as the European Financial Stability Facility expands its operations and their liabilities towards the fund rise, it said in a statement.

That would only in the "currently unexpected event" that countries participating in the programme defaulted on their EFSF obligations and guarantees were called, triggering additional borrowing needs.

