DUBLIN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's confirmed Ireland's investment-grade rating on Friday, weeks after rival Moody's cut it to junk, saying that the government was likely to return to debt markets by 2014.

"The ratings on the Republic of Ireland reflect our view of the government's commitment and capacity to stabilise public finances following a severe banking crisis and a structural deterioration in the fiscal balance," S&P said in a statement confirming the country's BBB+ rating.

"We believe that Ireland's creditworthiness is sustained by a strong political consensus in favour of fiscal consolidation."

It said it expected Ireland's marginal funding costs to be around 6 percent or lower by January 2014, compared to over 10 percent today.

It said Ireland's debt to GDP ratio would peak at 110 percent of GDP in 2013 before falling to 103 percent by 2015.