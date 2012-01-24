Third suspect arrested in Malaysia over murder of North Korean
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police made a third arrest on Thursday in their hunt for the people involved in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
MILAN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's, under investigation in Italy for alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information, on Tuesday rejected allegations that its decision to cut Italy's rating was based on incorrect information.
It also dismissed as groundless suggestions that its controlling shareholders had access to ratings data and reports before they were released in the public domain.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police made a third arrest on Thursday in their hunt for the people involved in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Snap Inc , owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a valuation of between $16.20 billion (13 billion pounds) and $18.52 billion in its initial public offering, significantly below expectations.
STOKE-ON-TRENT/WHITEHAVEN, England Two parliamentary by-elections in Britain next week are likely to cast a pitiless light on the Labour Party's loss of working-class votes and expose its leader to the anti-establishment backlash that is driving the country out of the European Union.